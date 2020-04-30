|
Janet E. Gonzalez
December 24, 1982 - April 5th, 2020
Janet E. Gonzalez was born on December 24th 1982. She was the third of five children but the first daughter. Janet was a perfect gift for the holidays. As a child and as an adult Janet was always helping others and always would find the bright side of anything. Janet was the life of the party, always happy, laughing and making people laugh.
When Janet was sixteen her mother became ill and Janet took on the role of being the breadwinner, supporting her mother and two little sisters. She was a very loving sister, almost like a mother. She had earned a scholarship to UCLA but life imposed on that path. Janet later married Robert Gonzalez who she had been childhood friends and sweethearts with. Together Robert and Janet had three sons and one daughter named Amrie, who passed away at birth.
Janet went back to school after ten years to show her sons that it's not too late and anything is possible. Janet was just months away from becoming a nurse.
As a mother she showed and taught her sons the importance of kindness compassion, faith and love. She was a very strong, loving, motivational, resilient and above all a humble mother. She led by example, that is how she lived life. She was a loving, kind, a loyal wife, daughter, sister, mother and friend. Janet will be missed by many.
Although she passed in a tragic way she would want her children to know she was helping others and working hard. She is survived by husband Robert, her sons Jonathan 16, Junior 15 and Joey 10. Her mother Rina, her brother Douglas, her sisters Vanessa and Rina, two nieces and three nephews.
A very bright and happy light has been cut off too soon. Rest in peace beautiful we miss you so much and love you even more than yesterday.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 30, 2020