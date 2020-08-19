Janet Sue Hartman
December 20, 1947 - August 14, 2020
On Friday, August 14, 2020 Janet Sue Hartman, loving wife, mother, and grandma, passed away at the age of 72.
Jan was born in Bell City, Missouri December 20, 1947. She was the first of four daughters born to John and Velma Lawrence. Her family came to Idaho in 1951 and she and her sisters were raised in various towns and logging camps around Idaho, including Fairfield, Featherville, Emmett, Gooding, and Idaho City. She graduated from Boise High School in 1966. She attended Boise College (now Boise State University) and worked for Idaho Health and Welfare, and later, the Idaho State School and Hospital. In 1976, Jan went to work for Witco in Caldwell, Idaho. In 1984 she began a 30-year career with Morrison-Knudsen Company. Her first assignment was supporting the stateside offices of the Cerrejon Coal project in Columbia, S.A. Jan made life-long friendships at Witco and loved her MK family.
On February 14, 1975, she married Bill Hartman, her husband of 46 years, and they raised two sons, John and Derek. Jan enjoyed traveling and was passionate about Boise State Athletics. She was an avid music-lover, especially live music, and along with Bill, she was an annual attendee of the Sun Valley Jazz Festival. But her greatest love was her family. She was a loving and supportive mother of two active sons, an active participant in her grandchildren's lives, and loved family reunions. She was a great friend and confidante to her sister-in-law, Patricia, and a kind and compassionate daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandma. She cherished every moment spent with her extensive family, and friends.
Jan was preceded in death by her father, John Lawrence. She is survived by her loving husband, Bill Hartman, her mother, Velma Lawrence, her sons, John (Becky) and Derek (Melissa). Her sisters, Sharon, Kathy, and Linda, and her grandchildren, Saige and Brady Hartman, and William and Ainsley Hartman, and her great-grandson, Trae. As well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. So many cousins.
A private service will be held at Nampa Funeral Home - Yraguen Chapel on 415 12th Ave. South in Nampa, Idaho. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
The family asks that in lieu of flowers you please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
of Greater Idaho.
The entire Hartman family is especially grateful to Zella Campbell for her loving, in-home assistance with Jan. The family would also like to extend its thanks and gratitude to the dedicated staff of Ashley Manor on Midland Road in Nampa, Idaho.