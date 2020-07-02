Janice Stettler Brock

June 13, 1938 - June 29, 2020

Janice Stettler Brock passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020 from natural causes in Sandy, Utah.

Janice was born in Ogden, Utah, June 13, 1938 to Albert Bayley Stettler and Ada Weathers Stettler, the second of four daughters. The family later moved to Notus, Idaho where they ran a dairy farm and grew sugar beets. She graduated from Notus High School and attended Brigham Young University where she met and married Perry Morris Brock in the Logan Temple. She and Morris were long-time residents of Caldwell, Idaho where they raised four daughters. Since Morris was born and raised in North Carolina, they enjoyed the southern hospitality of the Brock family and many memorable vacations there.

Janice was a woman of many talents and interests. She was an accomplished seamstress, cook, and cake decorator. For her own wedding, she made her dress, cake, mints, candles and bridesmaid dresses. She also loved music and participated in many church and community choirs with her beautiful soprano voice. Janice loved cooking and baking and taking food to other people. She will be especially remembered for her delicious cinnamon rolls.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in numerous callings. Her favorite calling was teaching Gospel Doctrine in Sunday School. She also enjoyed serving in the Boise, Idaho Temple.

Janice is survived by her daughters, Becky (Mike) Morgan, Lisa (Mike) Bradfield, Jenny (Lance) Cammack, and Carla (David) Merrill, 13 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her three sisters, Carolyn Reese, Marvel (Craig) Miller and Annette (Randy) Hansen.

She was greeted in Heaven by her parents, husband, and brother-in-law, Bill Reese.

A graveside service will be held in her honor at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Caldwell, Idaho on Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 at 3:00 pm where she will be laid to rest next to her parents.

The family would like to express special thanks to the staff at Cedarwood Senior Living in Sandy, Utah for caring for Janice and "being on her team."

One of Janice's favorite songs was "Go Now in Peace." We are grateful she was able to do that.





