Janice Kay Dombroski
March 13, 1945 - December 7, 2019
Janice Kay Dombroski, 74, peacefully passed away at her Boise, Idaho residence, into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on December 7, 2019. A service celebrating Janice's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Middleton LDS Chapel, 1749 Willis Rd, in Middleton, Idaho. A viewing will be held from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the church, prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow at the Middleton Cemetery. Arrangements are being provided by the Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 208-467-7300. To read the full obituary or express condolences please visit zeyerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019