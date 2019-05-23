Janice Worthington Fish

June 20, 1937 - May 21, 2019

Choose Joy. Of all the lessons we learned from our Wife, Mother and Nanny, this lesson is especially real to us today.

Janice was born to Dewey & Loneta Worthington on June 20, 1937 in El Dorado Springs, Missouri. At two years old her family, in the midst of the depression, packed up everything they owned and moved to California and eventually settled in Ridgefield, Washington. She grew up on a farm with her brother, Ron and her sister, Joyce. They had a happy childhood.

In 1955 she met a "city boy", Art Fish, at the Clark County Fair. We wish we could tell you all the fun stories of their courtship. They were the perfect 50's couple and within two years they were married. They lost their first baby, Michael. Soon their sadness turned to joy as three little Fish girls were born into this family; Lori (Brad) Brucher, Shelli (Calvin) Mann and Joni (Scott) Mueller. Our home was full of love. We laughed a lot. Art was by her side 65 years later when she joined their son, Michael, in Heaven.

Things Janice loved … picnics, the beach, laughing around the dining room table, Yellowstone, Cooper (her spoiled Bassett hound); but nothing compared to her love for her grandkids: Nick, Katie, Stephanie (Aaron), Kacey, Emily, Ben and Carson.

She and Art shared a ministry for 40 years. Souls are in Heaven today as a direct result of Janice's influence. There could be no greater reward for her good and faithful work, and we are all so thankful for the reality of Heaven.

The family would like to invite you who knew and loved Janice to join us for an open house on Saturday, May 25 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. 1624 S. Boundary, Nampa. An online guestbook is available online at www.nampafuneralhome.com. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary