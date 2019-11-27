Home

Dakan Funeral Chapel
504 South Kimball Avenue
Caldwell, ID 83605
(208) 459-3629
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Dakan Funeral Chapel
504 South Kimball Avenue
Caldwell, ID 83605
1939 - 2019
Janice Graves Obituary
Janice "Jan" Louise Graves
June 3, 1939 - November 20, 2019
Janice Louise Graves, 80, of Meridian, passed away November 20, 2019 at her home. Janice was born June 3rd, 1939 to Willard and Eva McCleskey in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Janice and her family moved to Caldwell when she was six years old. She was a graduate of Caldwell High School and attended the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho where she was a member of the Tri Delta sorority.
Janice married Russell E. Graves on January 29, 1960. Janice and Russ started their early years together in Fresno, California; started a family and moved to Colorado, and eventually settled in Meridian, Idaho.
Jan had a passion for life, family, and pets and enjoyed gardening, painting, horseback riding, camping and traveling. She adored spending time with her two grandsons.
Janice is survived by her husband, Russell; her children, Denise (Rick) Garcia of Loveland, CO, and Brett (Coleen) Graves of Boise; grandsons, Sean Ellegood of Englewood, CO and Preston Graves of Boise; sister, Barbara (Millard) Firebaugh of Annapolis, MD; sister-in-law, Carolyn Santos; and two nieces and one nephew.
Her family would like to thank the staff at St. Luke's Hospice and St. Luke's Meridian Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the (donate3.cancer.org) or (Lung.org).
A memorial service with reception to follow will be held on Monday, December 2nd at 2:00 p.m. at Dakan Funeral Chapel, 504 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell.
Condolences may be shared at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 27, 2019
