Jason Timothy Vaughn
1981 - 2019
Jason Timothy Vaughn lived a very full 38 years on this earth. Jason's smile and laugh filled every room he entered. He never met a stranger, making life-long friends quickly and easily.
Jason grew up in Kuna with his parents, Greg and Jean, and brother, Jeff. Their family was active in all things related to sports and outdoors. Many hours were spent at bowling tournaments, throwing baseballs and footballs in the backyard, draining game-winning baskets in the driveway and camping in Idaho.
Jason met Sara Sparks in high school and together they created their own wonderful universe. Their daughter, Abigail, was born in 1999 and son, Dominic, in 2004. Abbey and Dom are the center of attention, and both parents are proud of the people they are becoming. The kids' sense of adventure is directly related to Jason's.
Snowboarding, water skiing and boating were always on the agenda.
Jason loved attending Abbey and Dom's sporting and school events, always sitting in the front row.
Jason's life always had dogs in it. Niya, Reina and Clyde had the run of the house and yard. There could never be enough dogs in Jason's world.
From the time Jason was in high school, he wanted to own his own company. JV Construction was born and nurtured through hard work and determination. Jason's ability to sell popsicles to Eskimos is legendary. Through this company, Jason hired many people other people would not employ. Jason's employees learned the value of hard work and skills that will serve them for a lifetime.
When not at work or attending one of his kids' events, Jason love car races, MMA, gambling, working out and spending time with friends. Jason's wicked sense of humor - and wicked snicker that followed - made everyone laugh for hours. Jason's friends meant the world to him.
Jason is deeply missed by his parents Greg Vaughn (Molly) and Jean Penrod (Steve), daughter Abigail, son Dominic, grandparents Arvin and Norma Trebilcock, Sara Damon, his center axis since they were 15, niece Alexis, and too many step-siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends to count.
Life is not measured by its length but by its depth. Jason lived his 38 years to the fullest.
Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 6pm at Cloverdale Funeral Home. Graveside Committal service will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, 10am at Kuna Cemetery.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 19, 2019