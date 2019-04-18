Javier "Jay" Ortega Jr.

November 17, 1959 - April 10, 2019

Javier "Jay" Ortega, Jr. age 59, was involved in a tragic accident in New Plymouth, Idaho and went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 10, 2019 at the age of 59. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 12:00 noon sharp at Cloverdale United Reformed Church, 3580 N. Cloverdale Rd., Boise, Idaho. Burial services will be held at the Boise Idaho Veteran's Cemetery at 2:00 sharp at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd., Boise, Idaho. Condolences may be made to Jay's at www.shaffer-jensenchapel.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, New Plymouth.

Jay was born and raised in Fresno, California. He grew up with five siblings under the care of his loving mother and father. His childhood was filled with fond memories of family camping, fishing and hunting trips and he enjoyed participating in track and basketball throughout his high school years.

Jay enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1981 and by mid-1981, he was promoted to the rank of Lance Corporal advancing through the years to Master Sergeant. Throughout his 20+ years of Marine Corps service worldwide, Jay received numerous "Meritorious Mast" awards, "Certificate of Good Conduct" awards, and numerous letters of commendation. His professionalism, commitment to excellence, and steadfast devotion to duty here and abroad has brought great credit upon himself and is in keeping with the highest traditions of the US Marine Corps.

During his time in the Marine Corps and until the day he passed, Jay had the privilege and honor of raising Thomas "Tommy" Cervantes and Kira Cervantes Taylor as his own children. Tommy and Kira blessed Jay by giving him the opportunity to be a proud grandpa to Tommy's three children and Kira's daughter.

One year after retiring from the US Marine Corps, Jay met the love of his life, Carolyn Shaver, in 2002. They were married shortly after on February 28, 2003. They met, married, and lived in California until 2004 when they moved to Nevada where he took a position with the Nevada Department of Corrections as an Officer and Range Master. While living in Nevada, Jay and Carolyn had four of their six children born between the years of 2004 and 2012, three daughters and a son. In 2013, Jay fulfilled a life-long dream of owning land by retiring and moving his family to a 7-acre New Plymouth, Idaho farm where he was able to work the land, own animals, and work alongside his children in various 4H and livestock events. Shortly after moving to Idaho, Jay and Carolyn had their 5th child, a son. They just celebrated 16 years of marriage and were planning for the arrival of their 6th born child, a daughter.

Jay lived out his faith as he did his life - with unshakable commitment. He worships the Lord & Savior Jesus Christ and lived his life with the hope that not only his children, but his family and friends as well would believe in and be saved by Christ Jesus. Jay has always placed God's Word as of the utmost importance in his life, in the life of his wife, and the lives of his children. We trust that he has heard the words from his Lord and Savior, "Well done good and faithful servant."

He is survived by his beautiful wife, Carolyn, and their six precious children, ages 5-14, with their 6th child being due June 3, 2019. He is survived by his father, Javier Ortega, Sr., his sisters Linda Ortega Renovato, Rose Ortega Robertson, Delores Ortega Herrada, and his brother, Robert Ortega.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Cecilia Barrios Ortega, and his younger brother Andrew "Andy" Ortega.

In lieu of flowers, the Ortega family would appreciate donations to JEMFriends. Jay was passionate about supporting this ministry that serves Idaho youth who are aging out of the foster care system. Please send donations to www.jemfriends.org/donate/ or mail donations to 1111 S. Orchard Street, Ste 106, Boise, ID, 83705.