Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 466-3545
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Melba Friends Church
301 Randolph Dr
Melba , ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Buckles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Buckles


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean Buckles Obituary
Jean Buckles, 81, of Melba, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at a Nampa care center. A celebration of life service will be Monday, April 8, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Melba Friends Church, 301 Randolph Dr, Melba with Pastor Chris Hinderlighter officiating. To sign Jean's online guestbook, please visit www.alsippersons.com. Services are under the direction and care of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651. 208-466-3545
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now