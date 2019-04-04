|
Jean Buckles, 81, of Melba, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at a Nampa care center. A celebration of life service will be Monday, April 8, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Melba Friends Church, 301 Randolph Dr, Melba with Pastor Chris Hinderlighter officiating. To sign Jean's online guestbook, please visit www.alsippersons.com. Services are under the direction and care of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651. 208-466-3545
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019