Jean Knutson
Jean Knutson was born to Cecil Lemar Ferguson and Alice Elizabeth Pace Ferguson on October 3, 1923 in Ophir, Utah. She passed away peacefully at home on April 5, 2020, at 96 years of age, surrounded by her children.
Jean's father died in 1930, when she was only seven years old. At that time, Jean, her three siblings and her mother moved to Idaho to live with family. Jean attended grade school at South Side Blvd. Elementary School and graduated from Nampa High School in 1941. She worked at First Security Bank as a teller for many years.
Jean married John Albert Knutson on October 3, 1946. Together they had four children: Larry, Duane, Alice, and Marvin. They made their home and raised their family in Nampa. John passed away in 1996, just seven months short of their 50th wedding anniversary.
Jean was very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout her life, and her service to the Church filled her life with purpose and joy. She served as a Ward Missionary, Primary Secretary, Young Women's President, Visiting Teacher, and Relief Society Counselor. Jean volunteered at the Boise Temple for more than 10 years. She also volunteered as the treasurer for The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.
Jean was actively involved in the PTA when her children were in school, and once her children were grown, she went to work as a cashier at the Merc Department Store in Nampa. She proudly worked for the Elections Board in Canyon County for more than 50 years. She also worked as a volunteer at the Nampa Civic Center for many years.
Jean loved camping when her children were young, and later enjoyed traveling throughout the United States with tour and church groups. She was an excellent seamstress and made beautiful crafts and home décor that her family and friends will always cherish.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; a brother; her husband, John; her sons Larry and Duane; and a grandson. She is survived by her daughter, Alice Hancock (Gary); her son, Marvin (Mari); her sisters, Wilma and Donna; six grandchildren, one great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews. Jean was a blessing to all who knew her, and she will be missed profoundly by her family, and by all of her dear friends in her church family as well. Jean's lifelong friend, Alta, was a true blessing throughout her life. Jean and her family would like to express a special thank you to her friends, Janet, Karen C., and Jeanine, for providing her with transportation to church and doctor's appointments in the final years of her life. Jean's family would also like to thank the wonderful and caring people of Doctor's Hospice of Idaho, who even in this time of Covid-19, made home visits and provided priceless information, valuable resources, and genuine compassion throughout this difficult time. They are angels here on Earth.
Due to Covid-19, there will be no service. Jean will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, John, in Kohlerlawn Cemetery in Nampa. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Jean's name to Meals on Wheels.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 8, 2020