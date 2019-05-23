Jean Strange

July 31, 1923 - May 18, 2019

On May 18, 2019 Jean Strange went to be with the Lord. Jean passed away at the age of 95 years young. She was born July 31, 1923 in North Powder, Oregon to Ervin and Ellen Gardiner. She married Dean Strange on January 5, 1946 in Winnemucca, Nevada. They later had four daughters.

Jean attended school in Parma, Idaho until her senior year of high school. Her senior year she attended Caldwell High School where she graduated. As a small child Jean had a dream to someday teach school. This passion for education continued as she got older. Jean attended Boise Junior college (currently known as Boise State University) where she earned a teaching degree. Her first teaching job was at Marble Front School in 1944. She later earned a bachelor's degree from the College of Idaho. Jean spent most of her teaching career working for the Caldwell School District until she retired in May of 1985. Following retirement Jean and Dean traveled the world, enjoyed time on their farm and seeing family and friends.

Jean was an active member of her church and several community organizations. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority, and Retired Teachers of Caldwell Schools. Jean was also a member of the Good Sam Club and a volunteer for the Caldwell Hospital Auxiliary for 11 years.

Jean is preceded in death by her husband Dean; daughters, Joyce Lambert and Shirley Wilson; grandson Bradley Watkins Jr; great-grandson Kooper Lambert. Jean is survived by two daughters Sheila Dines, and NaDean Watkins; and Son in law Brad Watkins; nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter.

Memorial Service will be held at Caldwell First Baptist Church, 221 E Linden St. at 11 AM May 24, 2019. Private burial will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery prior to the service. In lieu of flowers Jean requested donations be made to a . Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary