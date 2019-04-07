Jean Ellen Westlund

September 4, 1924 - March 14, 2019

Jean Ellen Westlund was born in San Francisco, California, on September 4, 1924, to Melville and Gertrude Creswell. Although she spent her early years in San Francisco, her family soon moved into a house in San Rafael that was built for the family by her grandfather. Jean spent much of her early childhood attending church, where her father was the choir director and her mother, the organist. Coming from a musically talented family, she too became an accomplished vocalist. She studied music in high school and was invited to the Theological Seminary in San Anselmo, where she attended for six months.

During her teenage years, her parents owned and operated the Southside Resort on the Russian River in Guerneville, California. They also rented out rooms in their large family home in San Rafael during WWII and Jean assisted her parents in the day-to-day operations of the family businesses. She attended and graduated from high school in San Rafael, California during which time she met Clyde Westlund. They were married on December 18, 1942, and over the next five years had two daughters.

Jean began her career with the Bell Telephone Company in San Rafael as a telephone operator. She later went on to work for General Telephone Company in Novato, California, and retired as a Plant Manager after 20 years of service.

In 1973, Jean and Clyde moved to Sonoma, California. They were members of an RV group and spent many years traveling throughout the United States with friends. In 1993, they moved to Nampa, Idaho, to be closer to family, but continued their RV travels spending several winters in Arizona, always making new friends.

Jean was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church in Nampa, where she attended regularly and served as a Deacon. She was an avid reader, a wonderful storyteller, with a great sense of humor, and a big, bright smile. A generous and loving soul, her family came first and her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by her loving parents and her husband of nearly 69 years, Clyde. She is survived by her daughters, Gwendolyn (Lyle) Sample and Sue Ellen (Lorance) Harwood; grandchildren, D. Scott (Julie) Hendrix, Cynthia (Mark) Larimer, Timothy (Natasha) Hendrix, Jeffrey (Maria Jose {Pepa} Arriaza-Ibanez) Tuel, and Bradley Tuel; great grandchildren, Nicholas, Zachary, and Samuel Hendrix, Tanner and Kaleb Larimer, Parker and Brianna Hendrix, and Gael and Nereia Arriaza-Tuel. Jean entered into rest on Thursday, March 14, 2019, but she will live on in our hearts and minds always.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at First United Presbyterian Church, 400 Lake Lowell Avenue, Nampa, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the First United Presbyterian Church of Nampa, or .

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave. South, Nampa, Idaho. To view Jean's online guest book or to leave condolences please visit: www.alsippersons.com Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019