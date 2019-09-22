Home

Accent Funeral Home
1303 North Main Street
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 888-5833
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
811 S. Latah St.
Boise, ID
Vigil
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
811 S. Latah St.
Boise, ID
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
811 S. Latah St.
Boise, ID
Jeanette Meiwes Obituary
Jeanette M. Meiwes, 85, of Boise, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at a local hospital. A vigil will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 811 S. Latah St. in Boise, with viewing beginning at 6:00 PM. A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. 208-888-5833.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019
