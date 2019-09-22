|
Jeanette M. Meiwes, 85, of Boise, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at a local hospital. A vigil will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 811 S. Latah St. in Boise, with viewing beginning at 6:00 PM. A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. 208-888-5833.
