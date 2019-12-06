|
|
Jeanne Koonce
June 12, 1934 - November 30, 2019
Jeanne Koonce, 85, of Caldwell, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at home.
Jeanne was born on June 12, 1934 to Ralph and Ella (Casch) Graves, in Shoshone, ID and attended school in Gooding, ID. She married Gaylen Koonce on May 15, 1954 and enjoyed 48 years of marriage until Gaylen's passing, on November 15, 2002. Together they started a dairy in the Sandhollow area and raised their 3 children on the farm.
Jeanne is survived by her children, Gayla and Lyle Scheihing, Scott and Patricia Koonce and Bruce and Teresa Koonce, all of Caldwell; her grandchildren, Becky and Ryan Belveal, Cody Scheihing, Lisa and Justan King, Michael, Caitlyn and Megan Koonce, Calvin and Tonyalynn Frates, Chad and Kristy Frates and Craig Frates; her great-grandchildren, Noah, Josh and Brooklyn Belveal and Kevin, Hunter and Wyatt Frates and her siblings, Sharon Moon and Pat Chigbrow Burley.
The family would like to thank Heart and Home Hospice for their help and guidance. Especially Zac, Lori and Vicki.
At this time, no services are scheduled but condolences to the family may be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 6, 2019