Jeanne Marie Percifield
February 12, 1953 - April 28, 2020
Jeanne Marie Percifield, 67, passed away unexpectedly on April 28, 2020.
Jeanne was born February 12, 1953 to Kenneth and Virginia Belknap. She was delivered by her grandfather Horace P. Belknap at Mercy hospital in Nampa. Jeanne spent her entire life living in Owyhee County close to her family home on Jump Creek.
Jeanne joined her older brother Steve and together they had many country adventures. Jeanne spent her childhood helping on the family farm. While her mother worked she spent many hours with her dad listening to his many stories. Never one to sit still, Jeanne enthusiastically fed baby pigs and calves and collected eggs from the dreaded chickens. She attended grades 1-12 and graduated from Marsing High School in 1971. During her high school years she was very active, participated in sports activities, student government, attended Girls State and was voted "Most Courteous" in her class. Following graduation Jeanne attended Medical Records training and worked at Caldwell Memorial Hospital.
Jeanne's prized possessions were her three sons Jaime, Clinton and Nicolas Wood. She was their biggest fan at least until the precious grandkids came along. Jeanne married Dan Percifield on December 12, 1981. You would find Jeanne and Dan at every sporting event or activity in which they participated. The boys will always remember looking in the stands seeing two cheerleaders instead of one. If they weren't attending sporting events they were in the Owyhee's fishing, camping, and enjoying the great outdoors.
During holiday's, many card games were played often into the wee hours of the morning. besides card playing guest could never leave Jeanne's home without taking home delicious "scraps" to be enjoyed for lunch the next day.
Jeanne will be remembered for her big heart, overwhelming generosity and her love for family, friends, and neighbors. Jeanne loved to cook and never failed to share favorite dishes with the church and her many friends. At the first sign of need Jeanne would be at the door with a delicious dish in hand, and warm words of comfort.
Jeanne is preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Virginia Belknap and sister Susan Wymer. She is survived by her husband Dan, children Jaime (Lachelle), Clinton (Michelle), Nicolas (Shasta), step-son Nathan (Joelena) brother Steve (Nancy) Belknap, grandchildren, Hailey, Tyler, Jessie, Dresdan, Sierra, Bell, Xander, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held at Marsing Homedale Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to Mountain View church of the Nazarene or The Marsing Community Center. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 6, 2020.