Jeanne Percifield
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne Marie Percifield
February 12, 1953 - April 28, 2020
Jeanne Marie Percifield, 67, passed away unexpectedly on April 28, 2020.
Jeanne was born February 12, 1953 to Kenneth and Virginia Belknap. She was delivered by her grandfather Horace P. Belknap at Mercy hospital in Nampa. Jeanne spent her entire life living in Owyhee County close to her family home on Jump Creek.
Jeanne joined her older brother Steve and together they had many country adventures. Jeanne spent her childhood helping on the family farm. While her mother worked she spent many hours with her dad listening to his many stories. Never one to sit still, Jeanne enthusiastically fed baby pigs and calves and collected eggs from the dreaded chickens. She attended grades 1-12 and graduated from Marsing High School in 1971. During her high school years she was very active, participated in sports activities, student government, attended Girls State and was voted "Most Courteous" in her class. Following graduation Jeanne attended Medical Records training and worked at Caldwell Memorial Hospital.
Jeanne's prized possessions were her three sons Jaime, Clinton and Nicolas Wood. She was their biggest fan at least until the precious grandkids came along. Jeanne married Dan Percifield on December 12, 1981. You would find Jeanne and Dan at every sporting event or activity in which they participated. The boys will always remember looking in the stands seeing two cheerleaders instead of one. If they weren't attending sporting events they were in the Owyhee's fishing, camping, and enjoying the great outdoors.
During holiday's, many card games were played often into the wee hours of the morning. besides card playing guest could never leave Jeanne's home without taking home delicious "scraps" to be enjoyed for lunch the next day.
Jeanne will be remembered for her big heart, overwhelming generosity and her love for family, friends, and neighbors. Jeanne loved to cook and never failed to share favorite dishes with the church and her many friends. At the first sign of need Jeanne would be at the door with a delicious dish in hand, and warm words of comfort.
Jeanne is preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Virginia Belknap and sister Susan Wymer. She is survived by her husband Dan, children Jaime (Lachelle), Clinton (Michelle), Nicolas (Shasta), step-son Nathan (Joelena) brother Steve (Nancy) Belknap, grandchildren, Hailey, Tyler, Jessie, Dresdan, Sierra, Bell, Xander, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held at Marsing Homedale Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to Mountain View church of the Nazarene or The Marsing Community Center. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Graveside service
Marsing Homedale Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flahiff Funeral Chapels & Crematory
27 E Owyhee Ave
Homedale, ID 83628
(208) 722-2190
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May 4, 2020
Rest in peace Jeanne!!! We will miss you. ♥
Pam and Darrell Brown
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved