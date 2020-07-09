Jeannette Jean Avera

April 14, 1932 - June 30, 2020

Our beloved sister Jeannette Jean Avera went home to her heavenly father June 30th 2020 at the age of 78

She and her Twin sister Gladys were born April 14,1942 in Winnemucca, Nevada to Elmer and Mildred Miller. She resided on the Miller ranch in Paradise Valley, Nevada in her early years. She attended schools in Winnemucca, Willow point and Reno. Upon graduation she went to Links Business School in Boise, Idaho. After graduating from Links she returned to Winnemucca and worked in an attorneys office. She later moved to Reno and worked for First National bank. In 1964 she moved to Idaho and then to Alaska. In 1984 she returned to Idaho and Worked at Saltzer Medical until her retirement.

She is preceded in death by her father and Mother Elmer and Mildred Miller and sister Gladys Ford.

She is survived by Sisters Fran (Ed) Mason, Trina (Gary) Weber, Brother Jim Miller. A grandson Dennis and granddaughter Jennifer, and 4 great grand children. Numerous Niece's and Nephew's

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.





