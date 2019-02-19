|
|
Jeffrey P. Lloyd, 57, of Eagle, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019, of natural causes. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, 11:00am, at the Eagle Stake Center, 2090 N. Eagle Rd., in Eagle. Visitations will be held Friday, February 22, 6:00-7:30pm, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., in Boise, and also from 10:00-10:45am on Saturday prior to the funeral service. To post condolences and to view obituary, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com. 208.344.4441
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 19, 2019