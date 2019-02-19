Home

POWERED BY

Services
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Eagle Stake Center
2090 N. Eagle Rd
Eagle, ID
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Eagle Stake Center
2090 N. Eagle Rd
Eagle, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Lloyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Lloyd

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeffrey Lloyd Obituary
Jeffrey P. Lloyd, 57, of Eagle, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019, of natural causes. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, 11:00am, at the Eagle Stake Center, 2090 N. Eagle Rd., in Eagle. Visitations will be held Friday, February 22, 6:00-7:30pm, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., in Boise, and also from 10:00-10:45am on Saturday prior to the funeral service. To post condolences and to view obituary, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com. 208.344.4441
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.