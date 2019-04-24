Home

Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Jeffrey Ogren


Jeffrey Ogren Obituary
Jeffrey Ogren
February 27, 1962 - April 19, 2019
Jeffrey Ogren, 57, of Nampa, passed away on April 19, 2019 at St. Luke's Meridian after suffering a heart attack.
Jeff was born in Vallejo, CA in 1962 and raised in Vacaville, CA. After graduating high school, he worked most of his adult life as a lather. Jeff moved to Idaho in 1995 where he continued working in construction. He spent much time with his friends playing pool at The Woodshed and was involved in local pool leagues and tournaments. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and other outdoor sports.
Jeff is survived by his parents, Don & LaVerne Ogren, Nampa; brother, Russ (Carol) of Oregon; sister, Laura Perez (Nampa); 10 nieces and nephews; 9 great nieces and nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins. A Celebration of Life Service for Jeffrey will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yragren Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. 208-442-8171. An online guest book and the complete obituary may be found at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 24, 2019
