Jennell A. Jorgenson
May 23, 1926 - June 4, 2020
Jennell A. Jorgenson, 94, of Nampa, passed away from this life into the waiting arms of Jesus at a Nampa care facility on June 4, 2020. A private family graveside is planned for a later date at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, Boise. An online guest book and the complete obituary may be found at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Jennell was born on May 23, 1926 to Gustav and Sophrona Lang in Morris, MN. She didn't always have an easy life, but she did well with God's help whom she served from her teen years until her last breath. She served the Lord in various areas of service in the Nazarene Churches she attended.
She is survived by her two daughters, Nancy Lansing and Joy (Jerry) Kern, all of Nampa; 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; her sister, Lois (Jim) Lindblom, Battleground, WA; sister-in-law, Stella Raasch, Chokio, MN and a brother-in-law, Lloyd Eitzen in CO. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harlan "Bud" Jorgenson in 2016, her parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Trinity Pines Camp and Conference Center, 55 SW 5th Ave. Suite 100, Meridian, ID 83642 or to the Gideons, P.O. Box 173, Nampa, ID 83653.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 12, 2020.