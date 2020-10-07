Jennie Margaret CorderJennie Margaret Stills Corder passed away at age 93, on October 2, 2020, in Nampa, Idaho.Marge was born March 6, 1927 to James Jacob Stills and Vera Leola Townsend Stills in Elgin, Oregon. She was the first of two children, a younger brother, James.She married her one and only, Herbert Lawrence Corder Jr. on April 30, 1946 in Nampa, Idaho. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.She was active in her children's lives by participating in local school PTA and 4-H clubs. Her hobbies included, family history, reading and collecting books, sewing, making many quilts for those she loved, camping with family, riding motorcycles and computer games.As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints she held many callings. She and her husband served multiple service missions in different areas: Chesterfield, Idaho, Arizona, Florida, and California. They also served in the Boise Idaho Temple.Marge is survived by her children: Eilene (Gene) Fries of Declo , Tim (LaVonne) Corder of Mountain Home, Ernie (Shirlayne) Corder of Nampa, Teresa (Kevin) Steel of Boise, Cynthia (Kris) Keller of Rigby, daughter-in-law Brenda Corder of Caldwell. She was proud of having 30 grandchildren and 55 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Herbert and son Phil, her youngest son, who died too early.A private family viewing and funeral service will be held under the arrangement of Zeyer Funeral Chapel on October 10, 2020 at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Rosedale Memorial Park, Payette, Idaho.