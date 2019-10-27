|
|
Jennie M. Prawitz
November 12, 1925 - October 20, 2019
Jennie M. Prawitz, 93, of Emmett, ID passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the residence of her son, Preston Prawitz. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Friday October 25 at the Emmett Cemetery. There will be a view on Thursday October 24 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. Jennie May Prawitz daughter of James & Mary (Hughes) South was born on November 12, 1925 in Madison, AR where she lived until she was 10 years old. Her widowed mother then moved her family to Indian Valley, ID. Jennie married Lee Garcia and they had a daughter, Patricia Ann. Later after the death of her first husband, Jennie met and married Miles Prawitz on February 20, 1946. The couple lived in Emmett and had three sons, Forrest, Preston, and Eric. While being a busy wife and mother, Jennie worked and studied hard to become a licensed practical nurse. One of her proudest moments was obtaining her nursing certificate in January of 1958. She was a loving and caring nurse until her retirement. Jennie was an active member of the Order of Eastern Star, Electa #22. She held many of the various offices over the years and enjoyed the many friendships she developed. Jennie is survived by her sons Preston (Sheila) of Emmett: Forrest (Linda) and Eric, of Battle Mountain, NV; 8 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren, and 10 Great, Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents: brothers Robert and Marvin Johannesburg; sister Molly Johannesburg: husband Miles Prawitz: daughter Patricia Shannon; and grandson Forrest 'Rusty' Prawitz.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019