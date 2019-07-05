Jennifer P. Woodworth

August 16, 1973 - May29, 2019

Jennifer was born to Pilar and Ernst Woodworth on August 6, 1973 in N. Hollywood, CA. Jennifer went to meet her Savior on May 29, 2019 in Seattle, WA.

Jennifer moved to Caldwell, ID in 1978 with her parents and attended school in the Caldwell School District from the First Grade through her Senior year and graduated from Caldwell High School in 1991.

Jennifer moved to Seattle, WA upon her graduation and continued her education at Seattle City University. She also went to the Art Institute of Seattle to study Graphic Design. She later took employment at National Foods in Seattle.

Jennifer loved to travel and she loved going to the sports arenas to cheer the teams on. She loved doing so many varied activities and concerts with her friends. From a small child she has loved going to Church Camp and continued her belief in God.

One of her dearest loves was her two Pom's. She considered them her children and took joy from them every day.

Jennifer left behind her mother, Pilar Woodworth of Caldwell, ID. Her father, Ernst Woodworth and her two brothers, Ezra Woodworth (Shelby) and Robert Woodworth of Caldwell, ID. Jennifer also left behind her cherished niece, Lynne Woodworth.

She will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 5, 2019