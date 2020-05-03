Jerald Johnson
Jerald D. Johnson
August 16, 1927 - April 28, 2020
Jerald D. Johnson, 92, of Meridian, passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Because of the Coronavirus, a private interment was held with family members only. A memorial service will be held at the Valley Shepherd Church of the Nazarene in Meridian, at a later date. An online guest book and the complete obituary are available at www.nampafuneralhome.com Memorials can be made to the Jerald and Alice Johnson Scholarship at Nazarene Theological Seminary, 1700 E. Meyer Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64131, or on the following link:
https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/NazareneTheologicalSeminary/supportnts.html
Please note the Jerald and Alice Johnson Scholarship in the comments section of the link.




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Valley Shepherd Church of the Nazarene
Interment
Funeral services provided by
Nampa Funeral Home
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 entries
Jerald and Alice were both such an encouragement to me in my life! They knew how to make people feel important and loved! I enjoyed exchanging stories with Jerry about my time in Zimbabwe. We visited the same crocodile farm! What a precious man God gave to us all!
Lynette Smith
Friend
His sense of humor is a large part of two of my favorite NWIL district assembly stories! A great man, we mourn your loss.
Steve High
We had the privilege of attending College Church during the time that Dr. Johnson was pastor. He married my husband and me in August 1971, and he remembered my parents who attended NNC at the same time as he. Such a dear man who will be very much missed. Our deepest condolences to his family.
Steve & Chrys Chaparro
Nampa Idaho
Chrys Chaparro
Dr Johnson was monumental in the life of my family. During the civil war in Lebanon, he arranged for my father, Rev. Habib Alajaji, and our family to move to the US to continue his ministry to Armenians here. He was an encourager, and a great friend to my dad and our family! We loved him greatly... may the spirit of God comfort each of his family member and friend for surely his absence will leave a great void.
Hilda Hovsepian
I first met Dr. Johnson when he came to Nampa College Church as a missionary to Germany. He was gracious to me as a young teen and I've never forgotten that encounter. He later became my pastor at College Church and received me into the membership of the church. We have had many encounters over the years and Dr. Johnson has never forgotten my name and always been gracious to me. I considered him a friend and model. He is already dearly missed.
David W. Edwards
What an amazing life...and now, everlasting peace!
Sharon Ollis
We have lost a true hero and friend of God. It was an incredible honor to have had the privilege of knowing and working with Dr. Johnson. We will miss him, but he has left behind an incredible legacy which will stand forever in God's Kingdom. Our condolences to the entire family.

Fred and Laurie Fender
Fred Fender
