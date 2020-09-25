Jerome B. "Joe" Light
July 18, 1939 - September 22, 2020
Jerome "Joe" B. Light, a man who deeply loved his family and life, was called home to be with Jesus on September 22, 2020, at age 81.
Joe was born in Polk, Nebraska on July 18, 1939. One of seven children, he spent his childhood years on the family farm before moving to York, Nebraska as a teenager. Joe attended Immanuel Lutheran School grades 1-8 and graduated from York High School in 1957.
In one of his first jobs, Joe picked up eggs from the family of his future wife (unknown to them both) as a laborer for Pieper Hatchery. After serving in the Army National Guard of Nebraska (1956-1959), Joe served in the U.S. Army (1959-1962), stationed in Germany. In 1963, Joe began his 37-year career with Champion Home Builders in York, Nebraska. Beginning on the line, Joe would eventually work his way up into the role of Senior Vice President of the company. Joe met his wife of 56 years, Ruby, during a York Fliers baseball game. Married in 1964, the two began the early years of their marriage in York, Nebraska. In January 1968, Joe received a promotion that brought the couple to Weiser, Idaho. Shortly after the move, they purchased their favorite home on the Snake River where they lived for twenty-five years. Joe was the first manager at Tamarack, Champion's Weiser plant, and would return to Weiser to retire in 1998.
Joe loved the outdoors and spent many hours boating, hunting, fishing, camping, and golfing. After a long week of work, Joe made time for all these activities with his wife and children. If he wasn't fishing on the Snake River behind the house, he and the family were camping and boating at Steck Park or golfing at Rolling Hills. Joe also loved watching football, especially the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Joe is survived by his wife, Ruby (Tieken) Light, his children Jody (Steve) Cecil and Greg (Jeanette) Light, grandchildren Kade (Tiffany) Hubbard, Megan Cecil, and Taylor Light, as well as two great grandchildren Mona and Margot Hubbard. He is also survived by his sisters, Rowena Batterton and Lois Wiemer, and his brother Louis (Sandy). Joe is preceded in death by his parents Erwin and Florence Light, brothers Dennis and Rodney, and his sister Darlene LaVelle.
As a Christian, Joe had an unwavering faith and a strong prayer life. He modeled love, grace, and integrity. No challenge was ever too great for Joe.
A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Ontario. Prior to the service, a viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pilgrim Lutheran Church or Lutheran World Relief, 208 SW 1st Avenue, Ontario, Oregon. Condolences may be made to Joe's family at www.shafferjensen.com
. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
Masks and social distancing are required.