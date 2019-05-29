Jerome Harold Watson

October 22, 1942 - May 25, 2019

Jerome Harold Watson "Jerry", 76, of Nampa, ID passed away on May 25, 2019 after battling a heart condition. Jerry was born October 22, 1942 in Sioux City, IA to Vivian and Harold Watson. After graduating high school Jerry worked for Iowa Public Services as a computer programmer before he moved to Nampa, ID in 1978. He then took partnership with his brother Ron in Quality Beeboards in Nampa until he retired in 2004. He married the love of his life Sandy in 1982. After retiring he and Sandy enjoyed the grandchildren, camping, 4-wheeling, fishing, and all that the great outdoors provided.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vivian and Harold Watson. He is survived by his wife Sandy; three daughters Tami Watson, Stacy Rogers and Teri Finch; brother Ron Watson; 8 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 534 W Iowa Ave, Nampa, with burial following at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Caldwell. Services are under the direction of Dakan Funeral Chapel, Caldwell.