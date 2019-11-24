|
|
Jerry Lee Cook
December 16, 1941 - November 19, 2019
Jerry Lee Cook was born in Springfield, Illinois, on December 16, 1941, to Archie and Miriam Cook and died after a bout with cancer at St. Alphonsus Hospital, Nampa, Idaho, on November 19, 2019.
Jerry married Leota (Lee) Marie Catron Cook on April 17, 1960. They divorced in 2004. He is survived by two children: Gordon (Kimberly) Cook and Susan (Clint) Traw, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, sisters Judy and Joan, as well as several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Jerry earned a BS in agriculture from the University of New Mexico and a MS in Agricultural Education from the University of Idaho. He served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1965.
Jerry served Jesus in a number of churches in various states throughout his life, including a variety of roles at Nampa First Church of the Nazarene. He was part of the team that planted Real Life Community Church in Nampa, Idaho.
Although he suffered from dementia in his last years he still enjoyed reading and research.
His last days were spent with family, friends, and volunteers from No One Dies Alone. All were honored to help ease his passing. Time spent with his daughter Susan was especially precious to them both.
Jerry was lovingly assisted in his final years by special friends Randy and Nancy Ames and a caring neighbor Nancy Lansing. Thanks to all who loved, valued, and befriended Jerry. The family appreciates the staff at St. Al's for extending extra grace and serving Jerry and his family with love and compassion.
We are so grateful for Jesus's love, mercy and forgiveness that enabled a timely reconciliation and look forward to spending eternity together.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019