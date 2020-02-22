|
|
Jerry Mike Cook
February 5th, 1947 - February 6th, 2020
Jerry took his first step on his next journey, one day after his 73rd birthday. Born in Hot Springs Arkansas, he was the first of three children born to Harold and Mildred Cook. He grew up in Lakeview, Oregon with his two sisters.
He graduated with the class of 1965. He was a jack of all trades, and a master of some. He was our family "go to guy." Fishing and hunting were his passions. As Jerry was at his best in the mountains with a fishing pole or rifle in his hand. As he would say, " I am in my element". Having his aim be true and a big fish on his line would be heaven for Jerry. Our family has a little less color in it with his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind two sisters and their husbands, Vicki (Kevin) Vink and Vonda (Steve) Johnson and several nieces and nephews. At his request no formal memorial is planned, instead a celebration of life will be held in the spring and his final trip to Iron Mountain when weather permits.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 22, 2020