Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Cornell Chapel
1332 Cornell St.
Middleton, ID
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Cornell Chapel
1332 Cornell St.
Middleton, ID
Jerry Lee Fenn, 81, of Middleton, died Sunday, January 19, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Cornell Chapel, 1332 Cornell St. Middleton, ID 83644, under the direction of Dakan Funeral Chapel. Viewing will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the church prior to services. Condolences may be shared with the family and a full obituary may be read at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com. 208-459-3629
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020
