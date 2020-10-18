Jerry L. Korpi

March 1. 1947 - September 12, 2020

Jerry was born in Marinette, WI to Victor and Martha (Ermis) Korpi on March 1, 1947. He was raised on a farm in Lena, WI and graduated from Coleman, High School in Coleman, WI in 1965. Jerry then began his working life at Chadwick's Mfg. in Coleman. On October 12, 1968, he married Karen Lentz and shortly thereafter they embarked on their 52-year adventure together. They first emigrated to Canada and then traveled to the western United States. This brought them to Idaho where they lived in Boise, Emmett, Caldwell, and finally Post Falls. Jerry worked for 35 years in residential construction and retired a true craftsman. Jerry left us on September 12, 2020, after a long illness.

Jerry was a proud native of Wisconsin who loved Idaho with his heart and soul. His goal was to spend as much time as possible in the Idaho mountains hunting the wiley elk. He and Karen logged many miles together in those mountains. Jerry and Karen had two children, Becky and Jesse, and when the kids were young most weekends were spent camping as a family. Jerry loved hosting hunting camps for family and friends at Bear Valley. Hunting season didn't last all year long so much time was also spent fishing Idaho lakes.

Jerry was a good man, admirable and solid, and he took great care of his family and his beloved dogs. He is dearly missed by his wife, Karen, daughter Rebecca and her husband Rick Sheppard (Liberty Lake, WA), his son, Jesse (Post Falls, ID), and by his special girls, granddaughters Emma Korpi, and Grace, Sophie and Hannah Sheppard. He is also survived by brothers Wayne Korpi and Clifford (Sandra) Korpi. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Martha Korpi, and brothers, Donald Tachick, Elery Tachick, and Sherman Korpi.

Jerry was always giving of his talents and resources to those in need; memorial suggestions are donations in his name to your local food bank or to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation at 5705 Grant Creek Rd., Missoula, MT 59808. A family celebration of life is planned for a later date.





