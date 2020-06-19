Jerry Lisee
1941 - 2020
Jerry Clyde Lisee
November 2, 1941 - June 13, 2020
Jerry Clyde Lisee passed on June 13, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Boise, Idaho, with family present. Jerry was born Nov 2, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan to Gerald and Virginia Lisee. He spent his childhood in Royal Oak, Michigan, and upon completion of high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was honorably discharged after a tour of duty overseas and a stateside assignment. He went to work for the U.S. Postal Service and married Carolyn Klawender. They later divorced. After leaving the U.S. Postal Service, he began a 30-year career with Ford Motor Company. Upon his retirement, he moved to Idaho to be closer to family.
Jerry is survived by his three children, Tim (Fran) Lisee of Williamsburg, Virginia., Dan (Monica) Lisee of Boise, Idaho, and Erin Lisee of Idaho Falls, Idaho; four grandchildren, Felicia Lisee of Meridian, Idaho, Leah (Mark) Boynton of Woodbridge, Virginia and Justin (Jenna) Lisee of Newport News, Virginia, and Daniel Lisee of Ammon, Idaho; one great-grandchild, Levi Lisee, of Newport News, Virginia; one brother, Ron (Karen) Lisee of Eagle Point, Oregon; one sister, Suzanne Hester of Bend, Oregon; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his aunts and uncles, and his brother-in-law Bob Hester.
Remembrances maybe be left for Jerry's family on his web page at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
