Jess Arthur Marchbanks

August 26, 1936 - May 28, 2019

On August 26, 1936, JA Marchbanks was welcomed into the world by his parents Jess William and Susan Marie Marchbanks who lived in Olathe, Colorado. The family came to Idaho in 1937 in an immigrant car on the Union Pacific Railroad and homesteaded in the Notus area. JA attended Notus Schools and met his sweetheart Velma Jean Olson whom he married November 20, 1955 at the Notus First Baptist Church. The couple bought their first farm outside town, began farming, and have resided there for sixty-three years. They had three children: Vicky Connelly, David Marchbanks, and Cindy Rowell.

JA's hobby was farming. He loved everything about farming. The family operation included 700 acres of sugar beets, onions, corn, beans, wheat, clover seed, and alfalfa hay. Stewardship of the land was a high priority. During his lifetime, many innovative soil and water conservation practices began including crop rotation, land leveling, concrete ditches, waste control structures, sediment basins, buried outlets, filter strips, polyacrylamide application, and irrigation water management. He served eight years on the Black Canyon Irrigation Board, was recognized as the 1967 Outstanding Farmer by The Caldwell Jaycees, named 1999 Agricultural Family of the year by the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce, honored by the Canyon County Conservation District as the 2001 Conservation Farm Family, and named top grower by White Satin Sugar for twelve years.

JA was an active in the community. He was elected as a trustee and taught Sunday School at the Notus First Baptist Church. He also served eight years as a sergeant in the Idaho Army National Guard. He loved sports and preferred to be a participant but later in life, he was an avid spectator at all the grandchildren's sporting events all over the valley.

JA went to be with Jesus on May 28, 2019. He leaves his two daughters and sons-in-law: Cindy and Ben Rowell, and Vicky and Tom Connelly; his son and daughter-in-law: David and Sheila Marchbanks; his seven grandchildren: Joshua Rowell, Timothy Connelly, Jessica McAnally, Andrew Connelly, Kasey Woodworth, Jason Marchbanks, and Rebecca Marchbanks; and his three great grandchildren: Lynne Woodworth, Jaycee and Carson Marchbanks. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Velma Jean, his parents, brother, and sister.

At JA's request, there will be no funeral service. Instead of flowers or delivering food, the family suggests donations be made to the .

