Jesus "Jess" Aguilar
April 17, 1928 - August 23, 2020
Jesus Aguilar went to be with the Lord on August 23, 2020. He was born April 17, 1928 in Los Angeles, California. After graduating from Lincoln High School, he joined the US Army on July 2, 1946. Jess is a WWII vet and served in the 82nd Airborne Division where he became Airborne and Glider qualified.
After retiring from the light fixture manufacturing industry Grandpa Jess and Grandma Caroline settled in the Nampa area.
All through his lifetime, "Papa Chuchi" was an avid fan of local high school basketball and spent much of his time working with and mentoring high school students. He was especially fond of Mariachi music and was a great fan and benefactor of a local Mariachi group where he mentored multiple generations of musicians in the group.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Caroline (Flores) Aguilar; his five children including Linda, Roy, Robert, Richard, and Eddie; 20 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Laura, parents, brothers, and sisters.
He will always be remembered for his love of Boise State football, any sport played by USC, golf, and Mariachi music. He was a great friend to many and was a true patriarch of the family, staying in contact with friends and family even, in some cases, after many years apart.
In his peaceful passing, he was surrounded by friends and family. His family is requesting donations be made in lieu of flowers to the Heritage Crossing Care Center of Fresno, CA: hospicefresno.com
or mail donations to: Heritage Crossing, 2792 E. Alluvial Ave, Clovis CA, 93611