December 25, 0000 - April 19, 2019

Jesus of Nazareth a Rabbi and Teacher known for his travels died on Good Friday at Golgotha near Jerusalem.

Born in Bethlehem to Mary and presumably Joseph under strange conditions (however he often referenced his father in heaven), he was a devoted leader and friend to countless who followed him. His commitment to the things of God was evident from a young age, as he was often found teaching and reasoning with the elders of the Temple.

Jesus never met a stranger, loved fishing, camping, cook outs at the beach, he loved children, having a good laugh, and hanging out with his friends and family.

Jesus taught his followers how to love in an unconditional manner, always overlooking shortcomings and areas that most would condemn. His travels led him to meet countless people, and many found rest in his words.

Jesus was known to have performed great feats that are impossible to explain. He appeared to practice medicine, explain scripture, reason with wisdom, and guide people who were lost better than others strictly committed to any one of those specific practices.

Jesus is survived by his mother Mary, his brother James, his closest apostles, and a multitude of disciples.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you would instead stand in faith that his prediction of resurrection from the dead would come to pass.