Jill Ellen Jernigan

December 18, 1973 - April 15, 2019

Jill E. Jernigan, age 45, passed away in Nampa, ID on Monday, April 15, 2019.

Born on December 18, 1973 to Lucretia and John E. Jernigan in Pensacola, Fl. Jill was one of four children.

Jill grew up in Oregon and lived briefly in the desert town of Ridgecrest, California. She later returned to Rogue River, Oregon to complete high school.

After graduation, she joined the Navy and completed dental hygienist training. She was able to see the world while serving on the destroyer tender, the U.S.S. Samuel Gompers. Her ship was decommissioned in 1995 allowing her to return to Florida. There she earned a degree in Hygiene at Gulf Coast Community College.

Jill eventually made her way to Idaho to be near friends and family. She married and had her son Garrett. From the moment he came into the world he was the light of her life. Garrett and Jill along with, Sarge, their faithful Labrador companion went on many adventures.

She had a passion for gardening and decorating.

A close friend once stated, " Jill could walk into a thrift store with $20 and buy what she needed to make a room look like a page in Better Homes and Gardens".

Jill always made quick friends wherever she went and was well loved in the Dental Community. She will be missed.

She is survived by her sister Justine (PA), sister Jennifer (ID), brother Nemo (ID); and son Garrett.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, April 29, at 11 am, at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel 404 10th Avenue South Nampa, ID 83651

Treasure Valley Dental Care has kindly set up a GoFundMe account for her son:

https://www.gofundme.com/jill-jernigan-memorial-fund Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary