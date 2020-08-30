1/1
Jimmie Ash
Jimmie Ray Ash
10/10/1938 - 08/26/2020
Jimmie (Jim) Ray Ash was born October 10, 1938. He went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on August 26, 2020. He was the youngest of 10, born in Hazelton, Idaho a small farm community east of Jerome and northeast of Twin Falls, ID. Jim attended schools in Hansen, MO, Twin Falls, ID, Filer, ID and graduated from Buhl High School in 1956. Jim served in the US Navy from 1956 to 1959 mostly aboard aircraft carriers completing clerical work in the Legal, Engineering and Quartermaster Departments. He received an accounting degree from LaSalle University. After returning home to Twin Falls, ID for a few months, he moved to Boise, ID where he met his wife Marlene E. Juedes. They were married at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church July 17, 1960.
Jim is survived by his wife, Marlene and 3 children, Sandra Kay (Greg) Reeder of Meridian, ID, Randall Lee Ash (Lori) of Christopher, IL, Raymond Alexander Ash (Kim) of Caldwell, ID, 4 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
He was preceeded in death by his parents, 6 brothers and 3 sisters.
We wish to thank The Terraces of Boise and the community there for their friendship, love and care since Jim and Marlene moved to The Terraces 4 years ago. Also we wish to extend a special thanks to the nursing staff during these last few weeks of Jim's life.
The Viewing will be September 1, 2020 between 5 and 7 PM. A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 5009 Cassia St., Boise, ID 83705 with a luncheon following the service.
Memorials may be sent to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
