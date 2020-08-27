1/
Jimmie James
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmie Norman James, 91, of Meridian, passed away at home on August 22, 2020 A viewing will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 PM on Sunday, August 30th at Accent Funeral Home, 1303 N. Main St. Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 31st at the Valley Church, 2900 Life Way in Caldwell. There will be a time of visitation at 17727 11th Ave. Nampa, following the church service. If you are unable to attend the service you can join the family virtually, check obituary for streaming link.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Accent Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Service
11:00 AM
Valley Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Accent Funeral Home
1303 North Main Street
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 888-5833
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Accent Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved