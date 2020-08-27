Jimmie James

Jimmie Norman James, 91, of Meridian, passed away at home on August 22, 2020 A viewing will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 PM on Sunday, August 30th at Accent Funeral Home, 1303 N. Main St. Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 31st at the Valley Church, 2900 Life Way in Caldwell. There will be a time of visitation at 17727 11th Ave. Nampa, following the church service. If you are unable to attend the service you can join the family virtually, check obituary for streaming link.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store