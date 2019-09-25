Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
(208) 459-0833
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Dill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Dill


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy Dill Obituary
Jimmy Ray Dill
February 28, 1945 - September 9, 2019
Jimmy Ray Dill, age 74, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019 at his home in Caldwell. Jim was born on February 28, 1945, in Caldwell, Idaho to Theiron and Polly Dill. Jim grew up on a farm, near Wilder with his mother, father, & two brothers, Herman & Leroy Dill. Jim graduated from Adrian school. Jim served in the U.S. Army where he served in the Vietnam War in 1967-1968. Jim thought when he got off the battlefield that he could leave the war behind him, but he soon realized that he could not. Jim struggled with PTSD. Even though Jim came home with no bullet holes to show, like so many other Soldier's, his wounds were the invisible kind, the type we bear in our souls. Jim owned a successful construction business here in the valley where he made many lasting friendships through the years. Jim enjoyed his time in the mountains camping, fishing & spending time with his family. He was very kind hearted and had a very soft spot for animals. He loved to watch the baby fawn's in the spring at Lost Lake, one of his favorite camping spots. Jim is survived by his wife, Reta Dill of Caldwell, his sons Brian Dill & his wife Carly, James Dill & his wife Gina, Tim Dill and his wife Emma, Tony Dill, his daughters, Sonja Upson & her husband Brad, Tammy Carver & her husband Mike, stepdaughters, Sheila McCurdy, Jerry Jackson and Dee Sheppard. Jim also had many grand and great grandchildren. Jim is proceeded in death by his mother, Polly Dill & father, Theiron Dill, brother Leroy & Herman Dill.
Per Jim's wishes a small graveside service was held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
The family would like to thank Keystone Hospice for the loving care they showed Jim.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now