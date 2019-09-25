|
Jimmy Ray Dill
February 28, 1945 - September 9, 2019
Jimmy Ray Dill, age 74, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019 at his home in Caldwell. Jim was born on February 28, 1945, in Caldwell, Idaho to Theiron and Polly Dill. Jim grew up on a farm, near Wilder with his mother, father, & two brothers, Herman & Leroy Dill. Jim graduated from Adrian school. Jim served in the U.S. Army where he served in the Vietnam War in 1967-1968. Jim thought when he got off the battlefield that he could leave the war behind him, but he soon realized that he could not. Jim struggled with PTSD. Even though Jim came home with no bullet holes to show, like so many other Soldier's, his wounds were the invisible kind, the type we bear in our souls. Jim owned a successful construction business here in the valley where he made many lasting friendships through the years. Jim enjoyed his time in the mountains camping, fishing & spending time with his family. He was very kind hearted and had a very soft spot for animals. He loved to watch the baby fawn's in the spring at Lost Lake, one of his favorite camping spots. Jim is survived by his wife, Reta Dill of Caldwell, his sons Brian Dill & his wife Carly, James Dill & his wife Gina, Tim Dill and his wife Emma, Tony Dill, his daughters, Sonja Upson & her husband Brad, Tammy Carver & her husband Mike, stepdaughters, Sheila McCurdy, Jerry Jackson and Dee Sheppard. Jim also had many grand and great grandchildren. Jim is proceeded in death by his mother, Polly Dill & father, Theiron Dill, brother Leroy & Herman Dill.
Per Jim's wishes a small graveside service was held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
The family would like to thank Keystone Hospice for the loving care they showed Jim.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019