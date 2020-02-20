|
|
Jo An Elaine Hess
Jo An Elaine Hess, loving wife, mother and grandmother left us peacefully to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, February 17, 2020.
Jo An was born in Nampa Idaho on October 21st, 1936 to loving parents, Mary Elizabeth Hughes and Lloyd Rufus Hughes. She was the youngest of 3 siblings and grew up in a family of loyalty and love.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and devoted her life to the gospel and her family. Some of her fondest childhood memories were spending weekends with her grandparents, and time with her older sister Wanita Wood who she loved dearly.
She met and married the love of her life, Jerry Moser Hess in August, 1953, and later was sealed in the Logan Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for time and all eternity.
Together they raised 6 children, first born being Jerry Hess Jr, Christy Jo Garner, and twins Karen Lou Dillon and Kelly Lee Hess, followed by Steven Layne Hess and Mark Lewis Hess. She and Jerry raised their six children together in a loving family. It was always her goal in life, to be a wonderful wife and Mother. She surpassed that goal in being a devoted and loyal Mother.
Jo An had a love for animals her entire life and raised many dogs that she loved as if they were her own children.
Jo An was fortunate and willing to serve in many capacities in her church that she fulfilled to the fullest with joy.
In 1990 Jo An and Jerry were called as mission presidents to serve in the Riverside, California mission for The church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for three years.
Following their service in Southern California they took advantage of opportunities to travel around the world with friends and family. Destinations too many to list. However, Jo An always enjoyed returning home to Idaho because of its beautiful landscape and ever changing seasons.
In 2000, Jo An and Jerry served a mission in Palmyra, New York and helped spearhead the efforts in establishing the Palmyra Hill Cumorah Visitors Center. They served for two years as director of the visitors center. They loved the assignments they were given as well as the opportunity to share the gospel. After that mission, they returned home again to enjoy all the family they loved so dearly.
Jo An is preceded in death by her sister Wanita Wood, two sons, Jerry Hess Jr and Kelly Lee Hess and her granddaughter Jentry Ann Dye, grandson Sheldon James Dillon. She is survived by her husband Jerry Moser Hess, and four children Christy Garner (Charles), Karen Dillon (Sheldon), Layne, and Mark Hess (Sussi), daughter in law Cherie Hess, and brother Joe Hughes. She has twenty four grandchildren, forty one great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held 6-8 pm on Friday, Feb. 21 at the Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N. Midland Blvd, Nampa, ID 83651. Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. on Saturday February 22, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 18463 Northside Blvd. Nampa, ID 83687.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 20, 2020