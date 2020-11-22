Joan Robinson Gay
July 25, 1941 - November 14, 2020
Covid came and took Joan away. She was a wife, sister, mother, grandmother, friend, pilot, real estate broker, artist, musician, and child of God. She is free from pain and sorrow and has entered into eternal love. Her legacy is her children, Laura Hodge (Francisco), Eaton, Colorado; Jeff Dodge (Kristi), Nampa, Idaho; Heather Mompean (Kim), Stockton, California. Due to pandemic and to keep everyone safe there will be no Memorial Service at this time. Rest in peace our beloved Joanie. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1t8a5uzb5g