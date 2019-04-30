Joan S. Latter

June 1, 1925 - February 28, 2019

Joan (Sharp) Latter died peacefully at her home in Nampa, Idaho on February 28, 2019 . She was 93 years old. She was born on June 1, 1925 in Nampa, Idaho to Guy and Leah Sharp. She married Harold Frederick Latter, Jr. on February 1, 1947 and he preceded her in death on November 1, 2018. Together they raised their two children, Harold Frederick Latter, III and Carol Margaret in Piedmont, California.

Joan and Harold retired to Nampa, Idaho from Walnut Creek, California in 1992 to be close to their children and grandchildren. They became members of College Church of the Nazarene where Joan was also a charter member. Her steadfast Christian faith was a cornerstone of who she was as a person.

Joan is survived by her sister, Harriet Sharp VanDeursen, Olympia, WA; son and daughter-in-law, Fred and Chris Latter, Katy, Texas and daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Lonnie Garmire, Nampa, Idaho; five grandsons, Ryan Latter, Boise; Michael Garmire, Nampa; Daniel Latter, Katy, Texas; David Garmire, Nampa and Tim Latter, Katy, Texas and 7 great grandchildren.

Family, friends and others who want to celebrate Joan's life are invited to the Memorial Service on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 3 PM at the College Church of the Nazarene, 504 E. Dewey Ave. in Nampa. An online guest book and the complete obituary may be found at www.nampafuneralhome.com

The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to the Guy E. Sharp Scholarship Fund at Northwest Nazarene University, Attn: Heather Bryant, 623 S. University Blvd., Nampa, Idaho 83686. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary