Joan LaVal Pancheri, 88, of Nampa, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at her home. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, May 30, at Melba Cemetery, 7205 Baseline Rd, in Melba. A public viewing will be held from 6 to 8 PM, Friday, May 29 at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd, Nampa. To express condolences or to read the full obituary please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 27, 2020.