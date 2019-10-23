|
|
Joanne Brinkley
August 16, 1939 - October 18, 2019
Joanne (Mom) formerly of Homedale passed away peacefully Friday, Oct 18th, 2019.
She leaves behind her 6 children, Shelley (Rob) Townsend, Julie Bowles (Richard), Levi (Lynn) Brinkley, Shanette (Paul) Dorman, Shanie (Will) Brinkley-Maki, Shawn Brinkley. Sister Paulie Taylor, Sister-in-law Joy Manecke (Fred). Cousins, Niece and Nephews, also several Grandchildren, and Great Grandchildren.
She in proceeded in death by Parents Beryl and Elma McIndoo, Brothers Charles and Lyle McIndoo, Husband Jerry Brinkley
Mom enjoyed her church family and life with Mountain View Church of Nazarene of Homedale. Mom devoted many years in senior services and many hours volunteering for the Homedale Ambulance. In later years, Mom could be found working in her yard and enjoying her garden.
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution in her name to the Mountain View Nazarene Church of Homedale, 26515 Ustick Rd. Wilder, ID 83676
Private service will be held at a later date
Special thanks to the love and support of Keystone Hospice Team and the staff of Grace Assisted Living.
Arrangements are by Flahiff Funeral Chapels, Caldwell. Friends can share a memory of Joanne at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019