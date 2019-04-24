Services Dakan Funeral Chapel 504 South Kimball Avenue Caldwell , ID 83605 (208) 459-3629 Service 2:00 PM Dakan Funeral Chapel 504 South Kimball Avenue Caldwell , ID 83605 View Map Resources More Obituaries for JoAnne Kidman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JoAnne Kidman

Obituary Condolences Flowers JoAnne Kidman

October 29, 1923 - April 21, 2019

JoAnne Kidman, 95 and long-time resident of Caldwell, Idaho, died at her home on April 21, with family at her side.

Jo Anne was born on October 29, 1923 in Bradshaw, Nebraska, the second of four daughters to Henry Giese Ankeny and Agnes Irene Delaney. Her sister, Margaret Louise Osojnok and parents predeceased her. She is survived by sisters Rita Parrott and Virginia Devlin. JoAnne leaves behind four daughters: Shari (Harry) Rich, Kristin (Gregg) Lyons, Suzan Kidman and Janice (Gino) Favillo. She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren: Jason (Sheri) Rich, Jeremy (Kendra) Rich, Jessica (Kevin) Drews, Meredith (Dean) Lyons, Michelle (Sam) Adams, Kristin (Joel) Hernandez, Brooke Favillo and by her twelve great grandchildren: Salma, Gabe, Caroline, Kylie, Thatcher, Blake, Ayden, Charlotte, Flora Lin, Thomas Lyons, William and Cora, who all knew her as either Great Grandma or Grandma Great.

After receiving her degree in nursing, she practiced in Utah and Idaho intermittently, while raising her family. She returned to full-time nursing in 1967, working in Louisiana and then Idaho. She was a dedicated and compassionate caregiver, not retiring until the age of 67. Her life centered around and was unfailingly devoted to her family. Not a day passed without seeing, speaking or spending time with a family member. She saved and cherished every card, note, letter, crayon drawing, photograph and gift that was given to her. Our joys were hers as were our sorrows. She never hesitated to share in an adventure and was always curious and truly interested in the lives of us all.

She contributed to many philanthropic causes and was an active and involved member of the Methodist church for many years.

Though hers was a quiet life, she had boundless energy and wouldn't be counted out of a jump on a trampoline, downhill snow tubing, fishing, boating, tobogganing or any pastime that she could possibly participate in with her family, always willing to try something new. She loved spending time outside. The squirrels and birds in her neighborhood were well fed, the flowers in her yard well tended and their beauty enjoyed and appreciated. She liked to be busy, had an infectious laugh (often turned toward herself) and a fiercely stubborn streak that both frustrated and amused those who loved her. She enjoyed a good meal, potatoes in any shape or form, half of a cold beer with popcorn and, most recently, delighted in the discovery of a Mocha Frappe.

We return to her all of the love that she has showered on family and friends, knowing that it will support and ease her to her next adventure. Her quiet strength and love of family and nature will live on through her family and the lives of those who knew her well. If there are zip lines in heaven, she will be at the head of the queue, ready to fly and help those behind her to do the same.

We say a special thank you to the caregivers who have taken care of JoAnne in her home. Please know that your compassion, kindness, interest in her welfare, humor and honor in your care of her was a very special gift us.

Above all, clothe yourselves with love, which binds us all together in perfect harmony. Colossians 3:14

Services will be held at Dakan Funeral Chapel in Caldwell at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 26. Burial will follow at Canyon Hill Cemetery, Caldwell. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the West Valley Humane Society, 5801 Graye Lane, Caldwell, Idaho 83607.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries