Joanne P. Watts

April 14, 1931 - August 12, 2020

Joanne P. Watts - wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, genealogist, volunteer and friend - passed on August 12, 2020, in McMinnville, OR, at the age of 89.

Joanne was the only child of John and Alice (Howe) Partridge, born April 14, 1931, in Minden, NE. Joanne and Glen A. Watts were married October 14, 1949, in Nampa, ID. Joanne became a farm wife and mother of three children, Clifford, Kathleen and Melvin (who died at the age of two from cystic fibrosis).

After farming for many years in the Caldwell, ID, area, Joanne and family moved to McMinnville, OR, in 1965, where she continued as a farm wife and business partner. In 1972, they started Watts Plow Co. in McMinnville, building and selling plows that Glen had patented. The manufacturing process was moved to Idaho under the name Watts Manufacturing Co. Glen and Joanne were married for 68 years, with Glen passing in January 2018.

Joanne always loved people and felt drawn to a life of service, beginning in Girl Scouts as a young girl. She was also active in 4-H, church groups and Soroptimist. She was the family genealogist and helped countless others to trace their roots. As a charter member of the Yamhill Co. Genealogical Society (1980) and a dedicated member of the Yamhill County Historical Society and Yamhill Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, she held a number of offices and shared her love of history with many. Joanne always had a smile for old friends and newcomers alike.

Joanne left her mark on the world, evidenced in the wealth of knowledge she imparted on others, in the donation of her organs for research, and in the laughter and joyful communion of family and friends.

Survivors include son Cliff and wife Pam (McMinnville, OR), daughter Kathi Pilcher and husband Bob (Cripple Creek, CO), grandchildren Janelle Hizzey, Stephanie Ellison, Curtis Pilcher and Mia Zetter, and eight great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Yamhill County Historical Society, the Presbyterian Church of McMinnville, or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Due to COVID restrictions, a virtual Celebration of Life will be held, with burial at Kohlerlawn Cemetery in Nampa, ID.





