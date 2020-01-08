|
|
Joe Kenneth Johnson
April 18,1932 - January 6,2020
Joe Kenneth Johnson, 87, passed away surrounded by his family on January 6th at his home in Nampa, Idaho.
Son of Lawrence and Lola Sure Johnson born in Vivian, OK on April 18, 1932. He served in the U.S. Army from 1950-1953 and was in active duty in the Korean War as a tank gunner.
He married Betty Jean Davis on February 6, 1954 in Caldwell, Idaho.
He settled in Middleton, Idaho working for Safeway Stores, and eventually the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier in the Boise Main Branch retiring in 1992.
In his retirement he enjoyed traveling to Army Reunions, playing golf, spending time with his family, and most importantly serving his Lord.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers Harold, Marvin, William,and Ray and half sisters Lorraine and Flossy.
He is survived by his wife and best friend of 65 years, Betty. Two sons Michael Lee and Kenneth Dale(Robin) both of Nampa, and one daughter Kathy Jean of Hillsboro, Oregon. One brother Lawrence (Junior) Johnson, and two sisters Mary Lou Davis of and Peggy Daugherty. Eight grandchildren, Mark, Rebecca, Tara, Kristy, Heidi, Drew, Ryan, and Katie, and nice great grandchildren.
Under direction of Fahiff Funeral Chapel here will be graveside services with a military salute at the Middleton Cemetery on Saturday, January 11th at 11:00 am.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020