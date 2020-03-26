|
Joe E Queen
March 8, 1952 - March 2, 2020
Joe E Queen age 68 of Nampa passed away at home on March 23, 2020.
Born on March 8, 1952 in Nampa, Idaho to Betty Joan Fader and later adopted by Richard Clay Queen. He was raised in Nampa, Boise, and Grandview, Idaho. He played football for Rimrock High School and later received his GED while in the Navy.
He served in the U.S. Navy as a submariner on the USS Nautilus during the Vietnam war and received the National Defense Service Medal and Ribbon. He was a good sailor and proud of his service to his country.
After his time in the service he got his plumbing certification from Boise State University. He married Anita Louise Hilton on May 18, 1985. He went to work at Amalgamated Sugar Co. to provide for his family and was able to retire when he was 57.
Joe was a man of few words but his words were always important. He was the embodiment of integrity, sacrifice, and kindness, a loyal friend, a loving husband, and a hero of a father.
He is survived by his wife Anita Queen, brother Terry Queen, daughter Amber Queen, son Jason (Brenda) Stimpson, three grandsons, Ty, Tristen, and Trace Stimpson, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
His family is grateful for the care he received in the U.S. Veterans Hospital and all the wonderful staff and friends there that made him smile even in his darkest time.
Joe will be interred at the Veterans Cemetery with military honors at a later date. We are postponing a life celebration until further notice when we can celebrate his life with full vigor.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 26, 2020