Johannes N "Hans" Van Den Brink

February 3, 1938 - July 6, 2019

Hans was born and raised in Utrecht, the Netherlands, to Nicolaas Van Den Brink and Petronella Van Den Brink Ploeg. He married Hendrina Renesta Scheerhoorn on March 27, 1963 in Utrecht. He immigrated to the U.S. on April 1965, with his wife and first son. They had 2 more children before moving to Caldwell, Idaho in 1971. Hans had been a plumber all his life and had his own business for 35 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed taking his family camping. He has passed the plumbing gene to his 2 sons, and has helped others on their way to becoming plumbers themselves. Hans is preceded by his wife, Dieny, who passed away in April this year, and a brother, Gerard. He is survived by his sons, Nick and Ed, and daughter Renesta, and their families. He is also survived by his sister Nelly, and brother, Nico. A memorial service will be held at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, 624 Cleveland Blvd, Caldwell on July 13, at 1:00 pm.Lunch will follow at the Caldwell Elks Lodge. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 12, 2019