May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow and the victory of John's homegoing. John was a faithful servant of the Lord. I remember our first meeting with John. We had just arrive at Ukarumpa, PNG, from a long, dusty road trip from the Nazarene Mission station at Kudjip, PNG. The first thing John did after greeting us was to wash the dust and grime off our vehicle. John was a true humble servant of the Lord. He will be missed by his many friends and his PNG missionary family.

Rev. Don and Mary Lou Walker

Rev. Don and Mary Lou Walker

Coworker