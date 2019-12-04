|
|
John Walter Blaser, 90, of Emmett , passed away November 26, 2019 after a short illness. John served during the post-Korean War and early Vietnam conflict as a Navigator / Pilot. He then worked as a Principal and Superintendent for over 30 years. A memorial service and reception will be held on Monday Dec.9, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Community Bible Church, 120 E. 3rd St., Emmett, ID., A graveside service with full military honors will follow at 3:00 pm at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019