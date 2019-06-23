John Lee Carlson

July 31, 1945 - June 12, 2019

John Carlson, of Boise, ID, passed away of acute leukemia on Wednesday, June 12. He was 73 years old. John was born on July 31, 1945 in Richland, WA, and was the third of four boys in the family. He spent most of his life living in the Northwest.

John developed a love of woodworking at a young age through spending time with his Dad who was a carpenter at the Hanford nuclear power plant. Sports were always important to John. As a student, he managed his high school basketball team; as a father he spent countless hours playing with and cheering for his boys' teams; and until the very end he was a die-hard Seattle Mariners superfan.

Throughout his life, John made a difference in the lives of countless youth through his service as a youth pastor, his volunteer work at youth church camps, his volunteer work at the little league field, and through the many years he served as an officer at the juvenile detention centers in Kennewick and Everett, Washington. But, of course, none felt his influence so clearly as those in his family.

John was married to Carol Brown on June 24, 1967. They had two sons who have inherited John's hard work ethic, commitment to family, and love of laughter. John was so proud of his five granddaughters and loved to tell people all about them. John is survived by his wife, Carol, his brothers George and Jim, his sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Jill, and Steve and Roslyn, and his granddaughters, MacKenzie, Skylar, Piper, Julian, and Adriane. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary